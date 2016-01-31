Peter Quillin congratulates Zhankosh Turarov on victory

ASTANA. KAZINFORM American professional boxer and former WBO middleweight championPeter Quillin congratulated Kazakhstani Zhankosh Turarov on his overwhelming victory in fight vs Joaquim Carneiro. As Kazinform reported earlier, the bout was on Friday night at the 5 Star Banquet Hall in Long Island City, New York.. 25-year-old Turarov defeated 28-year-old Carneiro with a knockout punch and won champion's belt as per NBA version in middleweight category.

Peter Quillin came to the event to support Turarov. Upon completion of the fight, Qullin congratulated Kazakhstani sportsman and wished him success in his career, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz