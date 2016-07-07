Petition to dissolve Russian football team gathers over 117,000 signatures

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - A petition to dissolve Russia's national football team has already gathered over 117,000 signatures.

Started in June on the Change.org website after the Russian national football team failed to make it to playoff at the UEFA Euro 2016, the petition has gathered over 117,000 signatures within two weeks and continues to gain more support.

"To dissolve the current Russian football team as one that has fallen short of expectations and form a new team. To use [saved] funds to build football fields and train the younger generation," the petition reads.

At least 150,000 signatures are required for the petition to be sent to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the lower house of the Russian parliament and the country's government.

In June, the Russian football team suffered a devastating 0:3 defeat in a game against Wales after drawing with England and losing to Slovakia. The Euro 2016 is taking place in various French cities from June 10 to July 10.

For more information go to Sputniknews.com