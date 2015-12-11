Petroleum coke processing plant launched in Pavlodar region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has put on stream a petrochemical plant processing coke in Pavlodar region within the framework of the nationwide teleconference "New industrialization in Kazakhstan. 2015 results".

The new plant boasts unique equipment that will process the petroleum coke delivered from the Pavlodar petrochemical plant at high temperatures. The new facility is expected to reduce Kazakhstan's dependence on the Chinese petroleum coke. The new plant worth 23 billion tenge will create 309 new workplaces.