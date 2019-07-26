Petropavl-Hannover flights may be resumed

PETROPAVL. KAZINFORM – The Governor of North Kazakhstan region, Kumar Aksakalov, held talks with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Germany to Kazakhstan, Tilo Klinner, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the governor’s press service, the sides discussed agricultural cooperation. The topical subject is the opening of a Claas combine harvester assembling plant in the region. Kumar Aksakalov is sure that local assembling will ensure the affordable cost of farming machines and an increase in labor efficiency in the agricultural sector.

«Assembling machines here will reduce the prices by 52%. The agricultural producers will manage to boost the crop yield and labor efficiency,» said the governor.

The herbicide plant is another promising project, Aksakalov maintains. The regional administration is ready to provide premises with the required infrastructure for opening joint ventures.

Another proposal of the governor is to resume Petropavl-Hannover flights.

The press service noted that Tilo Klinner expressed support for the proposals made by Kumar Aksakalov. The German side is interested in further cooperation with North Kazakhstan region. The region borders on the regions of the Russian Federation and has developed transport logistics.

«This means that we can speed up the transportation of goods between the countries. The agricultural sector is the main aspect of our further joint cooperation. I also belive that the proposal to supply North Kazakhstan region’s products to Germany is very interesting,» the ambassador said.