Petropavlovsk accounts for almost 50% of daily COVID-19 cases reported in N Kazakhstan
According to the press service of the sanitary epidemiological control department of North Kazakhstan region, 156 fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been reported in the region. Petropavlovsk city has recorded the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases – 72. The region’s Aiyrtausk, Taiynshinsk, and Kyzylzhar districts have reported 20, 15, and 14 daily infections, respectively. Ualikhanovsk, Akzharsk, and Musrepov districts have each logged six COVID-19 cases, Mamlyutsk, Yessil, and Shal akyn districts – five each, and Akkaiynsk and M.Zhumabayev – one each.
Of the total daily COVID-19 cases, 133 are with symptoms. There has been no imported COVID-19 cases reported over the past day.
397 COVID-19 tests by PCR have been conducted in North Kazakhstan region in the past 24 hours, of which 156 returned a positive result.
As of August 10, the first COVID-19 vaccine jab has been administered to 206,767 and both jabs to 168,530 residents of North Kazakhstan region.