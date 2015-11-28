Petropavlovsk enterprises manufactured products worth KZT 85 bln 700 mln since Jan 2015

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Since the year beginning, the industrial enterprises of Petropavlovsk manufactured products to the amount of 85 bln 700 mln, the press service of the North Kazakhstan regional statistics department says.

“In January-October 2015, the share of the city in total amount of industrial output made 64.3% The industrial enterprises of Petropavlovsk manufactured the products (including small ventures, ancillary productions and farms) to the amount of 85 bln 700 mln tenge or 104% against the same period in2014. In processing industry this figure made 63.9%, in electricity, gas and steam supply and air conditioning – 32.7%,” an official statement reads. The volume of output in processing industry made 101.4%. The volume of output in manufacture of ready-made metal products increased by 1.9 times, textile items - by 1.8 times, machine engineering - by 22.1% and in metallurgy - by 12.2%.