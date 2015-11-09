Petropavlovsk hosted Polish Culture Festival (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A Festival of Polish Culture was held in Petropavlovsk House of Friendship. The event was dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan and Independence of Poland, which is marked November 11.

Welcoming the guests, Head of the regional Polish community Anatoly Krashevsky said: "Kazakhstan has become the homeland for various ethnic groups. Kazakhstan and Poland are partners constantly developing their friendly relations which are based on trust and mutual understanding. Centuries-long national, spiritual and historical traditions of our nations have been the main source of spiritual strength and wisdom for many generations of our descendants. Multi-ethnicity is Kazakhstan's greatest heritage. It is up to us to develop our cooperation and friendship, our aspiration to strengthening the cultural and economic ties for the name of future generations." The Festival was held jointly with Astana's Polska Jedność public organization, under the financial and technical auspices of the regional Public Consent public institution. Among the invitees were the representatives of the ethno-cultural centres, students of the national revival schools, mass media and creative intelligentsia.