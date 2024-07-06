EN
    11:07, 06 July 2024 | GMT +6

    Pezeshkian wins runoff vote to become Iran’s 9th president

    Iran
    Photo: Anadolu Agency

    Out of a total of 30,530,157 votes counted, Pezeshkian, a heart surgeon, won 16,384,403 votes while Jalili stood behind his rival with 13,538,179 ballots, Irna reports. 

    Pezeshkian, 69, had served as a lawmaker in the Iranian Parliament for five 4-year terms.

    He was also the vice speaker of Iran’s 10th Parliament. The president-elect served as Iran’s minister of health for four years during the administration of then-President Mohammad Khatami.

    The early election was held on June 28 across Iran with the participation of four candidates.

    Masoud Pezeshkian and Saeed Jalili won more votes than other hopefuls; meanwhile, the runoff election was planned for a week later as none of the candidates managed to get the majority of votes to become the president of Iran.

    Elections World News Iran
