Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine expected in Kazakhstan in quarter IV

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov told about the measures to accelerate acquisition of the vaccines, registered by the WHO, Kazinform reports.

«As of today, Kazakhstan has provided access to three vaccines against COVID-19. Besides, pursuant to the President’s task, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is expected to arrive in Kazakhstan in the fourth quarter. At the same time, Kazakhstan will support the homegrown vaccine against coronavirus which is equal to foreign analogues,» Yeraly Tugzhanov told a press conference in the Government.

As earlier reported, this July the Kazakh President tasked to provide people's access to Pfizer vaccine.