EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:13, 14 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Pfizer seeks approval for oral COVID-19 pill in Japan

    None
    None
    TOKYO. KAZINFORM Pfizer Japan Inc. said Friday it has applied to the Japanese health ministry for approval of its COVID-19 pill which, if granted, would make it the second oral drug for mild coronavirus cases available in the country.

    The new drug application for Paxlovid, a combination of two antiviral drugs nirmatrelvir and ritonavir, comes at a time when Japan is battling its sixth surge of COVID-19 cases amid a spread of the Omicron variant, with Japan already agreeing to procure enough of the drug for 2 million people, Kyodo reports.


    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said earlier in the week a final agreement with the Japanese arm of U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. on the drug's purchase is expected by the end of January, aiming for its approval in February.

    The Ministry of Health Labor and Welfare has already approved the oral drug molnupiravir, developed by U.S. pharmaceutical company Merck & Co. in December.

    Health minister Shigeyuki Goto said in December that oral drugs are expected to play a significant role in treating sufferers of mild COVID-19 symptoms.

    Clinical trials have shown that Paxlovid has a higher chance of preventing hospitalizations and deaths compared to molnupiravir, cutting such risks by 88 percent for patients who took the drug within five days of the onset of symptoms, compared to those who were given a placebo, according to the company

    The pill, which prevents the coronavirus from multiplying in the body, is prescribed to be taken twice a day for five days.

    It has been approved in Britain and was authorized in the United States in December for emergency use.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Pfizer Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!