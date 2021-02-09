EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:40, 09 February 2021 | GMT +6

    Pfizer vaccine effective against UK, SA strains: Study

    None
    None
    ANKARA. KAZINFORM The Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine is effective against the South African and British variants of the virus, the companies announced Monday.

    They cited a study published in Natural Medicine that said the vaccine elicits antibodies that neutralized mutated versions of the virus that first appeared in the UK and South Africa, Anadolu Agency reports.

    A panel of human sera from 20 participants were tested by researchers after they were given the shot against viruses with key mutations.

    «A limitation of the current study is that the engineered viruses do not include the full set of spike mutations found in the UK or S.A. variants,» the study warned.

    The study was published after a separate study revealed Sunday that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is less effective against the South African variant.


    Tags:
    World News Coronavirus in the world
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!