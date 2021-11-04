Pfizer vaccine may be delivered to Kazakhstan next week

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First Vice Minister of Healthcare Marat Shoranov revealed Thursday when Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 is expected to be delivered to Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

After the Government’s session, Shoranov told journalists that the delivery of Pfizer vaccine to Kazakhstan is scheduled on 8-14 November 2021. Some 4 million doses of Pfizer vaccine are believed to be delivered to the country.

In his words, doses of the vaccine will be distributed among the regions of the country in accordance with their population size. Doses of Pfizer vaccine will be supplied to all regions of the country, he said.

The work on vaccination with Pfizer vaccine will start right after its delivery, Shoranov added.

Recall that teenagers, pregnant women and nursing mothers are eligible to be vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine in line with the resolution of Kazakhstan’s chief sanitary officer.