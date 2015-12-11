Pharmaceutical factory opened in Almaty region during teleconference

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev during the national wide teleconference "New industrialization of Kazakhstan. The results of 2015" has launched the pharmaceutical plant in Almaty region.

It is noted that the company will reduce the import of medicinal products and increase development of pharmaceuticals by 10%. The cost of production amounted to 3.7 billion tenge. The company will employ 120 people. President said that medicines are of high demand in the country. Kazakhstan imports medicinal products from abroad. The pharmaceutical plant in Almaty region was developed in cooperation with a company of Turkey.