    12:15, 10 November 2020 | GMT +6

    Pharmaceutical manufacturing rises in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The pharmaceutical manufacturing has been ramped up in Kazakhstan, Beibut Atamkulov said during the government session on Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to him, pharmaceutical manufacturing has risen by 39.7%.

    He also said that there has been a 16.4% rise in the light industry due to a 4.4% growth in textile manufacturing, a 1.4% increase in clothing production, and a 160.3% rise in production of leather items.

    There has also been a 15% growth in paper production as well as a 52.6% rise in wooden and cork products.

    It is also added that the volume of transit transport of containers rose by 35.4% compared to the same period of the previous year and stood at 718.6 thousand twenty-foot equivalent units.


    Government of Kazakhstan Industry Kazakhstan Healthcare
