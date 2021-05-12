Pharmaceutical manufacturing up 26.2% in Kazakhstan in 4 months
According to him, all manufacturing sectors observed the positive trend with the total output standing at 107.7% in the country in four months of the present year.
He said that growth standing at 120.6% in machine building due to the manufacturing of vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers, machines and equipment, other means of transport, computers, electronic and optical equipment, electrical equipment as well as repairs and installments.
He also pointed to a 3% rise in the non-ferrous metal industry and the volume index of 102.7% in ferrous metallurgy.
According to him, pharmaceutical manufacturing rose by 26.2% attributed to the growing demand for pharmaceuticals and medical equipment among the population. There was an 11.2% rise in the chemical industry due to the demand for disinfectants and mineral fertilizers.
He also added that there was a 4.9% rise in the light industry attributed to increased production of clothes and leather products. Production of building materials totaled 126.5%.