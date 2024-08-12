Pharmaceutical production sees 20% increase in Kazakhstan

In the first half of 2024, Kazakhstan produced pharmaceuticals worth 87.3 billion tenge, which is 20.1% more in monetary terms, than in the same period in 2023, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Energyprom.kz.

By tradition, the biggest volume of pharmaceuticals was manufactured in Shymkent – 37.6 billion tenge or 43% of the total production of Kazakhstan. Then comes Karaganda with 27.7 billion tenge and 72% increase in a year. Almaty region is third with 15.3 billion tenge (- 18.7%) and Almaty city is fourth with 10.5 billion tenge (- 21.01%).

With considerable growth in the sector, rise in imports was also recorded. For instance, in January-May 2024, Kazakhstan imported 13,900 tons of medications to the amount of $785,800,000. In physical terms, annual growth in the sector reached 14.3%, in monetary terms – 38.6%.

5,200 tons of medications worth $65 million were imported from the CIS states, 3,700 tons of which came from Russia. This is 49.1% more than a year before. Belarus and Ukraine are among the major suppliers of medical drugs to Kazakhstan.

8,700 tons of medications to the amount of $720,800,000 were delivered from the non-CIS countries, like China (1,400 tons), Germany (1,200 tons), India (1,200 tons), France (632,200 tons) and Türkiye (582 tons).

Prices for medical drugs increased by 0.5% in a monthly and by 11.2% in annual dynamics.