    18:23, 25 December 2015 | GMT +6

    Pharmaceutical warehouses to be established across Kazakhstan by 2019 - LLP SK-Pharmacy

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Pharmaceutical warehouses will be established across Kazakhstan by 2019, Deputy CEO of LLP SK-Pharmacy Maksim Kassatkin said it at a meeting in Astana today, Kazinform reports.

    According to him, the issue of formation of a minimum stock level of drugs in Astana, Almaty cities and regional centres requires an umbrella approach. Presently, such outsourcing warehouses function in Almaty, Aktobe, Karaganda, Kostanay and Shymkent cities, which deliver drugs to all other regions of the county, Kassatkin said. Such storages will be established across Kazakhstan in 2016-2019. These will be certified warehouses containing a minimum stock level of drugs.

    Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development Healthcare
