    10:25, 13 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Pharmaceuticals plant under construction in Atyrau

    None
    None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Atyrau set in train the construction of a pharmaceuticals plant - LUMPAN CASPIAN PHARMACEUTICALS LLP - worth 3 bln 700 mln tenge.

    According to Director of the plant Zabira Dauletzhanova, the project is planned to be completed in February 2017. As soon as the plant reaches its full-cycle capacity, it will manufacture around 800 mln pills, 3 mln tubes of various ointments and about 20 mln bottles of intravenoussolutions.

