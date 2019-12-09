Pharmaceuticals testing lab opened in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A Laboratory Research Center carrying out expert examination of pharmaceuticals and medical products has opened its doors in the city of Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

A Laboratory Research Center was opened on the basis of the Nazarbayev University.

According to the words of Yelzhan Birtanov, Minister of Healthcare, the center will perform quality control of pharmaceuticals and medical products to exclude distribution of counterfeit and fake medical goods in the territory of Kazakhstan.

The lab will operate in accordance with the international standard. Birtanov informed that there were allocated KZT500 million for the construction of the center.

The Laboratory Research Center includes three laboratories: physical and chemical test laboratory, microbiological lab and a lab of testing medical products. The center’s area is 1500 square meters.

The labs are equipped with 250 pieces of modern devices.

It is planned that the center will annually conduct about 7000 lab tests.