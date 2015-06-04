EN
    13:41, 04 June 2015 | GMT +6

    Philip Morris Company establishes Agribusiness Center in Almaty region - N. Nazarbayev

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Philip Morris Company establishes an agribusiness center in Almaty region, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev told at the plenary session of the Foreign Investors Council in Astana.

    "Philip Morris Company establishes an agribusiness center in Almaty region where farmers study new technologies," N. Nazarbayev noted.

    According to him, they study drip irrigation, greenhouse business, use of fertilizers.

    "Such projects always receive a great support from the government of Kazakhstan," the Head of State added.

