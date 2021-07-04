Philippine military plane crashes, 17 dead, 40 rescued

MANILA. KAZINFORM - The Philippine defence secretary said at least 17 people have been killed and 40 rescued in the crash of a Philippine air force C-130 aircraft carrying troops in a southern province on Sunday, WAM reports.

Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said rescue efforts are ongoing. He said the aircraft had 92 people on board, including three pilots and five crew. The rest were army personnel.

The plane was transporting troops from southern Cagayan de Oro city, Sobejana said.

Sobejana said at least 40 people on board were brought to a hospital and troops were trying to save the rest.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.