    09:48, 23 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Philippine schools resume face-to-face classes 2 years on

    SAN JUAN CITY. KAZINFORM Millions of children returned to face-to-face classes Monday in the Philippines, which reopened its public and private schools after more than two years of online education due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

    Since the morning, dozens of children with school uniforms and masks waited in queues to undergo temperature controls and disinfect their hands before entering the facilities of several of the schools in Manila, which little by little resumes its «new normal,» EFE reports.

    Within the framework of the de-escalation process, more than 24,000 schools distributed throughout the country today resumed face-to-face classes in an integral way, while almost 30,000 will adopt a hybrid model until October, according to data provided by the Government.


