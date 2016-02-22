Philippines carnival blasts kill child, injure at least 18 people

MANILA. KAZINFORM - At least one child was killed and 18 people were wounded in grenade attacks during a carnival in the southern Philippines, local authorities reported Monday.

On Sunday, three men on motorcycles threw the MK-2 grenades, two of which exploded, in to a crowd in the Sultan Kudarat province's Esperanza town, Spuniknews.com reports.

"One grenade did not explode. It was promptly taken away from the scene by bomb experts," Chief Inspector Bryan Bernardino of the Esperanza municipal police said, as quoted by the Philippine Star newspaper.

One of the attackers was arrested and is currently being interrogated, Bernardino added.