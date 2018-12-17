EN
    11:53, 17 December 2018 | GMT +6

    Philippines' Catriona Gray crowned Miss Universe 2018

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Catriona Gray from the Philippines was crowned as Miss Universe 2018 on Monday at a gala held in Bangkok, becoming the fourth participant from her country to win a crown in this beauty contest, EFE reports.

    Gray was crowned by her predecessor, South African Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, while South African Tamaryn Green and Venezuelan Sthefany Gutierrez escorted her as first and second maid of honor respectively.

