EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:33, 30 October 2019 | GMT +6

    Philippines earthquake toll rises to 7, some 400 injured

    None
    None
    MANILA. KAZINFORM - At least seven people have been killed and some 400 injured by a recent 6.6-magnitude earthquake that struck Mindanao island in the southern Philippines, according to the latest local data collected by the authorities Wednesday.

    The epicenter of the quake, which occurred Tuesday, was situated around 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) from Tulunam, Cotabato province, the same region that was hit by a 6.4-magnitude tremor around two weeks ago and which resulted in seven dead and 200 injured, according to EFE.

    Tags:
    Incidents World News Accidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!