EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:15, 22 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Philippines logs 1,702 new COVID-19 cases, 36 more deaths

    None
    MANILA. KAZINFORM - The Philippines reported 1,702 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,993,148, Xinhua reports.

    The Department of Health (DOH) said the number of active cases dropped to 23,713, while 36 more patients died from COVID-19 complications, taking the death toll to 63,742.

    Metro Manila, the capital region with over 13 million people, tallied 503 new cases.

    The Philippines reported its highest COVID-19 single-day tally of 39,004 new cases on Jan. 15. The country, with a population of around 110 million, has fully vaccinated over 73.4 million people.




    Photo: stopcor.org




    Tags:
    COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!