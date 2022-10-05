Philippines logs 1,764 new COVID-19 cases, 33 more deaths

MANILA. KAZINFORM - The Philippines reported 1,764 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,958,786, Xinhua reports.

The Department of Health (DOH) said the number of active cases dropped to 25,733, while 33 more patients died from COVID-19 complications, taking the country's death toll to 63,111.

Metro Manila, the capital region with over 13 million people, tallied 846 new cases.

The Philippines reported its highest COVID-19 single-day tally of 39,004 new cases on Jan. 15. The country, with a population of around 110 million, has fully vaccinated over 73.2 million people.













