EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:41, 27 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Philippines logs 2,565 new COVID-19 cases, 54 more deaths

    None
    None
    MANILA. KAZINFORM - The Philippines reported 2,565 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,872,405, Xinhua reports.

    The Department of Health (DOH) said the number of active cases fell to 29,807, while 54 more patients died from COVID-19 complications, pushing the country's death toll to 61,613.

    Metro Manila, the capital region with over 13 million people, tallied 865 new cases.

    The Philippines reported its highest COVID-19 single-day tally of 39,004 new cases on Jan. 15. The country, with a population of around 110 million, has fully vaccinated over 72.4 million people.



    Photo: cis.minsk.by


    Tags:
    COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!