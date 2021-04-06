Philippines reports record daily COVID-19 deaths as cases soar

MANILA. KAZINFORM - The Philippines recorded 382 deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, the highest daily death toll in the Southeast Asian country, bringing its total fatalities to 13,817, the Department of Health (DOH) said, Xinhua reports.

The DOH also reported 9,373 new coronavirus infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 812,760.

The DOH explained that 341 deaths went unreported due to «a technical issue with the case collection systems» over the past week.

«The 382 deaths reported today already include those not reported in previous counts,» the DOH added, insisting that «the Philippines' cumulative case fatality rate remains low at 1.7 percent.»

The previous highest death toll was recorded on Feb. 20, when the DOH reported 239 fatalities.

The Philippines, which has about 110 million population, has tested over 9.8 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.

Metro Manila, the epicenter of the outbreak, consistently records the highest number of COVID-19 cases.

Metro Manila, home to an estimated 13 million people and four adjacent provinces, are under strict lockdown restrictions due to a sharp increase of active and new coronavirus cases.



