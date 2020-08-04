EN
    19:45, 04 August 2020

    Philippines to re-impose strict lockdown in Manila amid surge in infections

    MANILA. KAZINFORM - A strict lockdown will be re-imposed in the Philippine capital and its adjoining provinces following an appeal by the medical community for more effective measures to curb transmission rates amid an increase in coronavirus infections which have already surpassed 100,000, the government announced early Monday.

    «I fully understand why our health personnel demand a break. They have been on the front line for months and are exhausted,» said President Rodrigo Duterte in a televised speech approaching midnight as viewers anxiously awaited the announcement of new measures following an emergency cabinet meeting on Sunday.

    Source: EFE


