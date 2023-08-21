EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    20:10, 21 August 2023 | GMT +6

    Photo archive: Meetings of Ho Chi Minh with Dinmukhamed Kunayev and Kanysh Satbayev

    Фото: t.me/bort_01
    HANOI. KAZINFORM – During his official visit to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in his speech, noted that it is his first visit to Vietnam as the Head of State, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel Bort No1.

    In 1959, National Leader and First President of Vietnam Ho Chi Minh arrived for an official visit to our country. He was welcomed by Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the KazSSR Dinmukhamed Kunayev. Mr. Ho Chi Minh met also with renowned Kazakh scholar Kanysh Satbayev.


