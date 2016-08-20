Photo exhibition about EU-sponsored projects opens in Polotsk

MINSK. KAZINFORM The photo exhibition Projects in Faces about the projects implemented in Belarus with the assistance of the European Union opened in Polotsk on 16 August, BelTA learned from the Delegation of the European Union to Belarus.

The Belarusian city of Polotsk is represented in the exhibition by the project From Energy Efficiency to Urban Mobility. The stand presents a project participant and his story. The reverse side of the stand showcases infographics about the timeframe, geography and results of the project. The exhibition is about volunteers and representatives of NGOs, scientists, farmers, teachers and many others. The exhibition displays a total of 27 EU-sponsored projects addressing important environmental, economic and social challenges, including the issues of environmental protection, natural resources management, introduction of energy-saving and green technologies, development of rural areas, promotion of entrepreneurship, support for the Belarusian Children's Hospice and for women who are victims of domestic violence, promotion of the European approach to education and science, and preservation of historical and cultural traditions. Photographer Yulia Matskevich traveled more than 3,000km to take pictures of all the protagonists of the exhibition. In 2015, the exhibition Projects in Faces toured Minsk, Vitebsk, Mogilev, Gomel, Brest and Grodno traveling almost 1,500km within 126 days. This year's tour kicked off in Polotsk. It will head on to Borisov, Bobruisk, Pinsk and Mozyr to finish in Lida on 8 November. The exhibition will stay in Polotsk until 26 August.