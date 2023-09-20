Photo exhibition dedicated to 20th anniversary of Convention for Protection of Intangible Cultural Heritage ongoing in Almaty

The UNESCO Almaty Cluster Office and the Central State Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan launched a photo exhibition dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage. This significant event showcases the richness and diversity of intangible cultural heritage, preserved and passed down through generations, Kazinform learned from the unesco.org.

The exhibition is created to visually reflect and celebrate the diversity and wealth of intangible cultural heritage. It will present unique photographic works and visual narratives about cultural traditions, crafts, rituals, and festivals that reflect the richness of cultural diversity within the framework of the Convention.

The exhibition comprises three sections: general information about the Convention and Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH), the World Cultural and Natural Heritage, and the elements presented by Central Asian countries in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The event will last until September 27, 2023.