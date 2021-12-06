Photo exhibition dedicated to 30th anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan opens in Belgrade

BELGRADE. KAZINFORM A photo exhibition, dedicated to the 30th Anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the 25th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Serbia, was opened in the central historical hall of the Belgrade municipality.

The event was attended by Co-Chairman of the Kazakh-Serbian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, Minister of Innovation and Technological Development of Serbia Nenad Popović, deputies of the National Assembly of Serbia, representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Culture and Information of Serbia, the diplomatic corps and representatives of academic circles and the media, the Kazakh MFA’s official website reads.

Opening the ceremony, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Serbia Madi Atamkulov made a speech on political and economic achievements, international initiatives of our country over the years of independence and on the history and culture of Kazakhstan.

State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Serbia Nemanja Starović in his welcoming speech noted success of Kazakhstan in political and economic spheres, stressing the friendly nature of the Kazakh-Serbian relations.

Photos conveying the modern appearance of cities and the multifaceted nature of Kazakhstan were presented to the attention of the invited guests, and a video about achievements of Kazakhstan over 30 years of independence and the dynamics of the development of bilateral relations over the past 25 years was demonstrated.

Prior to the opening of the photo exhibition, the guests enjoyed wonderful sound of the cello performed by maestro Eldar Saparaev and play of young and talented dombra players from Nur-Sultan Temirlan Olzhabay and Yernat Nauryz, who came to Belgrade specially for this event.