Photo exhibition dedicated to Astana's 25th anniversary unveiled in Sofia

SOFIA. KAZINFORM A photo-exhibition dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Astana was unveiled on the Bridge of Lovers in Sofia, capital of Bulgaria, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs press office.

Representatives of the municipal Mayor’s Office, Kazakh diaspora, Bulgarian community and local intellectuals participated in the event.

Welcoming the participants, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Bulgaria Viktor Temirbayev noted that located in the heart of the Eurasian continent Astana had become one of the main symbols of Kazakhstan and the dialogue platform calling to peace, tolerance and integration. The Kazakh diplomat briefed also about the major stages of development of the capital. «Astana embodies the city of future, having turned into the centre of transformations, innovations and global initiatives, sparking a true interest around the globe,» he said.

Noteworthy to say that the Bridge of Lovers is located in a close proximity to the Street of Astana, the official opening of which took place on December 28, 2018.

The guests of the event enjoyed the melodies of dombra as well as photos of Astana and Kazakhstan which reflect the beauty and diversity of natural landscape.