Photo exhibition in memory of Denis Ten to be held in Japan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The Japanese city of Saitama is gearing up to host the 2019 ISU World Figure Skating Championships. Kazakhstan's Elizabet Tursynbayeva is set to compete, Kazinform reports.

As part of the event, a photo exhibition dedicated to the memory of Denis Ten will take place at the Saitama Super Arena from March 20 through 24, 2019.



The exhibition will feature photos of memorable sports events as well as portrait photographs of Denis' friends and colleagues made by him.



The photo exhibition D10 WORLD is organized by the Denis Ten Foundation established last year to preserve and implement Denis' personal projects.