Photographs of Kazakhstan's landscapes presented in EEAS headquarters

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM A photo exhibition dedicated to the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and the European Union opened at the European External Action Service headquarters in Brussels, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The exhibition organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Brussels with the support of the European side features over a dozen of works that reveal the beauty of Kazakhstan's landscapes.

According to Director, Deputy Managing Director for Russia, Eastern Partnership, Central Asia and OSCE at the EEAS, Luc Devigne today the diplomatic relations between the sides are at their highest.



Mr. Devigne stressed that over these 25 years Kazakhstan made significant strides in economic and social development, becoming a modern, open and dynamic state.

The expert underlined that Kazakhstan and the European Union share the same values, including the desire for regional stability, as well as international peace and security and that the EU appreciates Kazakhstan promoting these ideas in the UNSC.

Luc Devigne also stressed the importance of the Agreement on Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation the sides signed in Astana on December 21, 2015, which opened a new page in relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the EU.

According to him, the new document which is aimed at providing favorable conditions for trade, economic and investment cooperation, as well as expanding political dialogue and dialogue in the field of human rights, shall facilitate bolstering ties between Kazakhstan and Europe in the long run.

