Photos of Kazakh governors in military gear blow up internet

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Photos of Kazakh governors in military gear have gone viral, our correspondent reports.

On May 6 governors of the regions, Astana and Almaty cities attended the field trainings at Otar military base, Akmola region governor Malik Murzalin wrote on his Facebook page.



Thus, the governors supported the military parade dated to the Fatherland Defender's Day.



About 3,000 military, 300 units of military equipment and 40 flying machines are to take part in it.

