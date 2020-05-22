PIA passenger plane crashes in Karachi

KARACHI. KAZINFORM - A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane with nearly 100 passengers on board crashed in Karachi on Friday afternoon, Dispatch News Desk reports.

Reportedly, the PIA plane Airbus 320 was traveling from Lahore and crashed near Model Colony in Karachi just before the landing at the Jinnah International Airport.

Sources said as reported by media that the Karachi-bound PIA plane was carrying 95 passengers when it crashed due to a technical fault.

They said that it was a residential area wherein the plane fell, and it also resulted in damages to a few houses.

Meanwhile, the Army Quick Reaction Force & Pakistan Rangers Sindh troops have reached the crash site for relief and rescue efforts alongside the civil administration.

The ISPR said that Pakistan Army Aviation helicopters have flown for damage assessment and rescue efforts. It said that the Urban Search and Rescue Teams are being sent on site for rescue efforts.

The Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah has directed the Inspector General of Sindh Police (IGP) and the Commissioner Karachi to ensure all possible relief operations at the crash site.

The Sindh Minister of Health & Population Welfare has declared emergency in all major hospitals of Karachi.