Pianist Andrea Lucchesini to give concert at EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Internationally renowned Italian pianist Andrea Lucchesini will perform in Astana within the framework of the International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017, Kazinform has learnt from "Astana EXPO 2017" company's press service.

The only concert of the outstanding musician will be held on July 2, 2017. Lucchesini will perform together with the State Academic Symphony Orchestra of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



Trained under the guidance of Maria Tipo, Andrea Lucchesini garnered international recognition at a very young age when he won the Dino Ciani International Competition at the Teatro alla Scala in Milan. Since then he has performed worldwide with leading orchestras and conductors.



