Pianist Zhaniya Aubakirova prepares a surprise for Astana music lovers

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Well-known Kazakhstani pianist Zhaniya Aubakirova is preparing an exciting present for Astana residents, Kazinform reports.

The People's artist of Kazakhstan and the rector of the Kazakh National Conservatory will hold a series of concerts in Astana with musicians of the conservatory.



According to the organizers, both world-renowned musicians and young talents of the conservatory will partake in the concerts. Zhaniya Aubakirova will surprise the Astana audience with her rendition of soundtracks to Harry Potter and Pirates of the Caribbean movies.



"Zhaniya Aubakirova will perform soundtracks from her favorite movies together with the Symphonic and the Folk Orchestras at the concerts," a source at the conservatory confirmed.



The event will bring together winners and laureates of prestigious international music awards, namely violinist Geza Legocky (Switzerland) and trumpet player Marco Pierobon (Italy). Kazakhstani singer Karina Abdullina is also set to perform at the concerts as a special guest.