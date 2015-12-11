Picture of a Kazakh man bathing in ancient hot spring is among National Geographic’s Best Photos of 2015 (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Editorial Board of the National Geographic magazine published the best pictures of 2015, bykvu.com says.

The photo-editors and journalists of the magazine did a great job while choosing the most stunning pieces among thousands of pictures, which have become memorable for the readers of the magazine.

“Photography has been and is the heart of the histories told by the National Geographic ,” the Editorial says. A villager in Aqbasty, Kazakhstan, bathes in an ancient hot spring piped into a bathhouse. Aqbasty used to be on the shore of the Aral Sea. A bee during an experiment. Louisiana State University, the U.S. Twins Felix and Viva Torres, seven-and-a-half months old. Greenwich Village in New York City The Kumari of Tokha, nine-year-old Dangol, became a living goddess as an infant. A man is lifted after he tried to escape from Hastings Ebola treatment center near Freetown, Sierra Leone's capital. Twelve hours later he died. A humpback whale and her calf draw the attention of divers around Roca Partida, one of the four islands in the Revillagigedo Archipelago. On the route known as the Camino Frances, pilgrims dot a trail across themeseta, the plateau of central Spain. A test that stains the tongue blue. Laboratory of the University of Florida at Gainesville. The test determines if a subject is a supertaster, or someone most sensitive to various tastes

A clothes vendor's likeness is reflected in a mirror on a busy Costa Smeralda beach in Sardinia, Italy. In Greenland, a movie projected onto an iceberg lights up the faces of two girls from the island town of Uummannaq and a hunter An image of a parade in 1990s New Orleans appears cracked and tie-dyed. The negative sustained water damage during Hurricane Katrina but was restored five years later A red fox lies in wait, camouflaged in the autumn woods. Italy. Catalina, 17 years old. After being abandoned at birth, she grew up in an orphanage, then lived in Bucharest's tunnels starting at age 12 Horseback riders move around the Kicking Horse Reservoir during sunrise in northwestern Montana. Hindu priests breathe prayers into rising smoke on a festival day in Barharwa Lakhansen in the Indian state of Bihar Exhausted and disappointed, photographer Cory Richards (left) and author Mark Jenkins sit by the fire in Pangnamdim, Myanmar, after they and a team of mountaineers failed to summit Hkakabo Razi, believed to be the country's highest peak Almaz poses at the African Artists' Foundation in Lagos, Nigeria. A boy and his grandmother have fun dressing up together Dog musher Brent Sass prepares his dog team to leave Eagle, Alaska, about halfway through the thousand-mile Yukon Quest Sled Dog Race During the summer, Saratoga Springs, New York, bounds to life with horse races, polo matches, galas, and cultural performances. It's also a time when people feel free to dress up and show off their fancy hats The second day of harvest in New Raymer, Colorado After a ceremony for Ebola survivors who were discharged from Hastings Ebola Treatment Center in Sierra Leone, Molai Kamara, 12, who lost his entire family to the disease, sits alone. The queen's court gathers on the floor of the ball and looks on as Dr. Janice Sanchez is crowned this year's queen of Zulu in New Orleans, Louisiana A nun from Poland pauses to pray during her walk to Częstochowa. Millions of pilgrims trek there to see the Black Madonna, an icon believed to bestow miracles upon the faithful A custodian is silhouetted at center stage in the ballroom of the Palmer House hotel in Chicago Ginny Mooney comforts her adopted daughter, Lena, in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The six-year-old has behavioral and cognitive deficits, partly from neglect in a Ukrainian orphanage.