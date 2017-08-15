Pierre Cardin dedicates fashion collection to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - World-renowned French couturier Pierre Cardin will showcase his latest fashion collection in Astana on September 1-3, 2017, Kazinform reports.

Designed specifically for Kazakhstan, the collection will consist of 120 looks.



Kazakhstani fashion designer Gulnar Zhunussova revealed at the Tuesday press conference that the fashion collection is new and that all details are kept under wraps. Organizers of the fashion show in Kazakhstan only know the number of looks and accessories.







According to Zhunussova, the organizers were told that Cardin's team will bring five models for the fashion show in the Kazakh capital - three models from Italy and two from Russia. Other models will be selected in Kazakhstan. In her words, the 95-year-old Cardin wants to see tall Asian models on the runway.



Zhunussova added that 25-28 female and male models will be picked within the framework of a big casting in late August.







Interesting fact: In late 1950s Cardin launched a ready-to-wear collection for the Printemps department store as the first couturier in Paris. After that he was expelled from the Chambre Syndicale, but was soon reinstalled.



