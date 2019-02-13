EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:10, 13 February 2019 | GMT +6

    Pifagor founder tells President how to fall in love with maths

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Assan Zholdassov, founder of Pifagor company, revealed how to fall in love with mathematics, Kazinform reports.

    While speaking at the meeting with President Nursultan Nazarbayev on Wednesday, Assan Zholdassov said it is necessary to show children the beauty of maths and how helpful it is.

    "I was raised in an ordinary family. My mother was a teacher who devoted her entire life to teaching... When I was child, I loved maths and decided to make it my profession. At first, I started participating in various maths competitions. Then, when I turned 17, I started training other children. I really liked it and opened my own school at the age of 19," said Zholdassov, when recollecting how Pifagor company came to be. null

    Today, Pifagor is a big company, its staff includes 130 teachers and mentors in three cities of Kazakhstan - Astana, Almaty and Taraz teaching approximately 1,500 talented kids. Over the past decade the school has trained over 10,000 children.

    Assan Zholdassov proudly added that his company offers grants to the most talented youngsters.

    Recall that President Nazarbayev met with the winners of the 100 new faces of Kazakhstan project in Astana on Wednesday. Assan Zholdassov happens to be one of the winners of the project.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan 100 New Faces of Kazakhstan Rukhani Janghyru Education and Science
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!