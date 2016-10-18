EN
    09:46, 18 October 2016 | GMT +6

    Piglet born with 2 snouts, 3 eyes in SW China

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A piglet with three eyes and two snouts has been born in China, Xinhua News Agency informed via its Twitter account.

    The piglet was born in a village located in south-western part of the country.

    “At first, I was afraid of it, but then it seemed to be cute,”  owner of the piglet He Puxian says. 



     

    China
