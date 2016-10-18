09:46, 18 October 2016 | GMT +6
Piglet born with 2 snouts, 3 eyes in SW China
ASTANA. KAZINFORM A piglet with three eyes and two snouts has been born in China, Xinhua News Agency informed via its Twitter account.
The piglet was born in a village located in south-western part of the country.
“At first, I was afraid of it, but then it seemed to be cute,” owner of the piglet He Puxian says.
Watch it! Piglet born with 2 snouts, 3 eyes in SW China pic.twitter.com/zJyc5nXEO7— China Xinhua News (@XHNews) 18 октября 2016 г.