Pillars of Spirituality book expo unveiled in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Pillars of Spirituality book exhibition, devoted to the VI Congress of the Leaders of the World and Traditional Religions, slated for this October, has opened today at the Library of the 1st President of Kazakhstan.

It features more than 200 books, including sacred books of world religions, research monographs, works devoted to history of arts and architecture.



It displays lots of books describing the unique unprecedented forum such as the Congress of the Leaders of the World and Traditional Religions. Once in three years it brings together representatives of the most influential religious figures and puts on agenda the pressing issues prompting taking coordinated decisions on a worldwide basis.







The large collection of the books of the Library of the 1st President of Kazakhstan lets learn more about the world and traditional religions, each of them is the pillar of spirituality.



The exhibition demonstrates sacred books of the world religions, rare editions. It boasts the collection of Qurans, genuine manuscripts dated back to XVIII-XIX centuries.

