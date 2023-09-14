Pilot holds ancient Kazakh ritual for baby girl at the altitude of 7,600m

Passengers of Qazaq Air plane witnessed a «historical event» on Wednesday, when a tusaukeser ceremony was held for a baby passenger onboard their plane, Kazinform reports.

For the first time this beautiful Kazakh ritual was organized at the altitude of 7,600 meters.

A man wearing a pilot's uniform cut the fetters and wished little Ailana 'bright future and happy life'. The ceremony was followed with shashu (a tradition of throwing candies at the guests), after which the flight attendants treated passengers with baursaks (fried doughs).

Tusaukeser is one of the oldest Kazakh traditions related to children. When a child makes his first efforts to walk, his parents organize tusaukeser (cutting the fetters) ritual for him or her. Traditionally, a special white cloth symbolizing the white path (ak zhol) is laid on the floor. A three-colored rope, usually red, white and green, is tied between the child's legs. A person chosen by the family to cut the fetters should be kind, successful and respected as it is largely believed that the child's future life will be as successful as that of the person performing the ritual.

The rope is cut with a knife. After performing the ritual, the child is led by the same person on the white cloth and is offered to choose several objects laid before him or her, for example a book, money, or dombra. If the child chooses the book, it is believed that he or she will be well-educated and wise. If money is chosen, the child will be a well-to-do person. And if dombra it picked, it is believed that the child will be talented and creative.

The company said in a statement that the ritual was held in full compliance with aviation security rules. «The pilot who participated in the ceremony was a passenger on the flight,» reads the statement.