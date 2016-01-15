Pilot production of satellite navigation equipment to start in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - JSC "NC" Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary" of Kazkosmos has completed creation of the pilot production of satellite navigation equipment within the project "Creation of the Ground Infrastructure of the High-precision Satellite navigation System of the Republic of Kazakhstan".

It should be noted that in order to increase the local content there have been developed 3 types of domestic products: differential stations and specialized software; high accuracy navigation equipment of survey grade; standard accuracy navigation equipment with the function of calling emergency services in case of vehicle accidents.

According to the press service of Kazkosmos, the pilot production of satellite navigation equipment is housed in the building of the Centre of the project "Creation of the Ground Infrastructure of the High-precision Satellite navigation System of the Republic of Kazakhstan" under the National Space Centre in Astana.







