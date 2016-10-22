Pilot who died in Yamal did not get to class reunion in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mi-8 pilot Vitaly Provalny who died in Yamal was planning to come to Kazakhstan for class reunion at the end of October, his schoolmate Elena Vech told Kazinform.

To remind, Mi-8 helicopter of Skol airline flying from Krasnoyarskiy Krai to the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Area (YNAA) crashed on Friday evening near Urengoy village in Yamal. Only 3 out of 22 passengers onboard including crew members survived. Among the dead there was a native of Zhibek Zholy the village, Kazakhstan, Vitaly Provalny.

47-year-old Victor Provalny had a wife and two children.

From Yelena Vech's words, his parents live in Kazakhstan. "It is big pain! He was the truest friend. One can meet such people very seldom now. He was a considerate warm-hearted man. In school he led by example. He was always number one in everything. Recently, half of our schoolmates gathered in Germany to celebrate the 30th anniversary of leaving school. He called us on Skype that evening, rejoiced to our meeting, shared memories, laughed. He was going to fly to Kazakhstan at the end of October to bring together the other schoolmates, but...", - schoolmate Elena Vech wrote from Germany.

"Vitaly was a very good, good-natured, sympathetic, purposeful person", - schoolmates speak of him.

At the moment, according to RIA Novosti, the authorities of YNAA are assisting the relatives of the dead.

Nothing is threatening the injured victims. The authorities of the region will provide financial support to the relatives of the survivors too. It was reported that, the families of the dead will be paid 1 million rubles. The amount of help to the survived victims has not been told yet.