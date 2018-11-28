ASTANA. KAZINFORM Lion Air pilots struggled to maintain control of their Boeing jet as an automatic safety system in the Boeing jet repeatedly pushed the plane's nose down, according to a draft of a preliminary report by Indonesian officials who are looking into last month's deadly crash, Pilots struggled to control plane that crashed in Indonesia">China Daily reports.

The investigators are focusing on whether faulty information from sensors led the plane's system to force the nose down.

Indonesian authorities are expected to issue a report Wednesday, although it is unclear whether they will offer a probable cause for the Oct. 29 crash. The new Boeing 737 MAX 8 plunged into the Java Sea, killing all 189 people on board.

Boeing did not immediately respond to an e-mailed request for comment.